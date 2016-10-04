FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses multistate suit over Nortek HVAC coils
October 4, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

Judge tosses multistate suit over Nortek HVAC coils

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Climate-control equipment maker Nortek Global HVAC, whose brands include Frigidaire, Maytag, NuTone and Westinghouse, on Friday defeated a proposed class action filed by consumers alleging premature failures due to design and manufacturing defects.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp in Nashville granted Nortek's motion to dismiss claims brought by Tennessee plaintiffs, finding they were barred by a four-year statute of limitations. Sharp also threw out claims brought by Florida, Georgia and Texas plaintiffs, saying he lacked jurisdiction to hear their case against Missouri-based Nortek.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cQyW5A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
