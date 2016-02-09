Plaintiffs walk away from Nutramax joint supplement MDL

Consolidated litigation accusing supplement maker Nutramax Laboratories of falsely touting a product’s ability to improve joint health has been voluntarily withdrawn, after a federal appeals court affirmed an order tossing similar litigation against retailer GNC.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge J. Frederick Motz in Maryland said plaintiffs could dismiss with prejudice four proposed class actions alleging that South Carolina-based Nutramax misled customers about its scientific support for marketing statements about the ability of two key ingredients in its Cosamin DS and Cosamin ASU supplements to alleviate users’ joint pain.

