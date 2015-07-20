FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court pares claims from Mentor ObTape bellwether
July 20, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Court pares claims from Mentor ObTape bellwether

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Georgia has trimmed several claims from the next lawsuit scheduled for trial against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Mentor Worldwide over injuries blamed on its ObTape mesh sling.

U.S. District Judge Clay Land of the Middle District of Georgia on Friday rejected Mentor’s bid to toss plaintiff Beryl Cole’s claims that the device had a manufacturing defect and that the company and fraudulently misrepresented and concealed critical information about the devices’ potential complications. However, he did grant summary judgment for the company on claims for breach of warranty, failure to recall and failure to warn.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JsXCFx

