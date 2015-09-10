FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Calif. high court to weigh preemption of organic-labeling suits
September 10, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Calif. high court to weigh preemption of organic-labeling suits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The California Supreme Court is poised to consider whether federal law preempts state law claims over the use of the term “organic” on food labels, in a closely watched case that could have significant ramifications for similar litigation in the state’s courts.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Oct. 7 in Quesada v. Herb Thyme, a proposed class action accusing Herb Thyme Farms Inc of mislabeling certain herb mixtures as “organic.” Plaintiff Michelle Quesada has asked the California Supreme Court to reverse a 2013 decision that affirmed dismissal of her suit, which found that it should be up to federal regulators to determine whether a product can be labeled “organic.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UIS27Z

