Case to Watch: Calif. high court to weigh preemption of organic-labeling suits

(Reuters) - The California Supreme Court is poised to consider whether federal law preempts state law claims over the use of the term “organic” on food labels, in a closely watched case that could have significant ramifications for similar litigation in the state’s courts.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Oct. 7 in Quesada v. Herb Thyme, a proposed class action accusing Herb Thyme Farms Inc of mislabeling certain herb mixtures as “organic.” Plaintiff Michelle Quesada has asked the California Supreme Court to reverse a 2013 decision that affirmed dismissal of her suit, which found that it should be up to federal regulators to determine whether a product can be labeled “organic.”

