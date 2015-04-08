Lawsuit challenges changes to U.S. organic food-production law

(Reuters) - A coalition of food advocacy groups and businesses have filed a lawsuit challenging changes made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to how it approves synthetic chemicals used to produce organic food.

On Tuesday, Paige Tomaselli and Sylvia Shih-Yau Wu from the San Francisco-based Center for Food Safety sued the USDA in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of a coalition of 15 organic food producers and advocacy groups, including Food & Water Watch and the Organic Consumers Association.

