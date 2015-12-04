Organic labeling suits not preempted: California Supreme Court

Dec 4 -

The California Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that federal law does not preempt state-law claims over use of the term “organic” on food labels, in a closely watched case that could make it easier to pursue similar litigation in the state’s courts.

In a 7-0 decision Thursday, the state high court rejected defendant Herb Thyme Farms’ contention that allowing private plaintiffs to bring state-law claims over its labeling practices would disrupt the federal government’s regulation of organic products. On the contrary, the court said such lawsuits would “promote, rather than hinder” Congress’ objectives to protect consumers and competitors from fraudulent label claims.

