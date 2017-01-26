FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK asks judge to limit damages, evidence in Paxil birth-defect trial
January 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

GSK asks judge to limit damages, evidence in Paxil birth-defect trial

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

GlaxoSmithKline has asked a federal judge to throw out a future damages claim and block the introduction of evidence about branding issues in a lawsuit alleging the company's antidepressant Paxil caused birth defects.

In a series of 19 motions filed on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus in Columbus, Ohio, GSK said plaintiff Kathryn Kiker should not be allowed to seek future damages for her son's heart defect because it is unlikely he will require treatment for his condition.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j7NBMJ

