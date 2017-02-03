Judge tosses Paxil birth-defect suit citing weak causation evidence

A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit alleging GlaxoSmithKline's antidepressant Paxil causes cardiovascular birth defects.

U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in New Haven, Connecticut, granted GSK's motion for summary judgment after finding plaintiffs' expert witness testimony on general and specific causation was inadmissible. Bolden said there was not enough evidence to show plaintiff Nichole El-Massri took Paxil during her pregnancy, or that the medication caused her son's birth defect.

