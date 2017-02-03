FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Judge tosses Paxil birth-defect suit citing weak causation evidence
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 3, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 7 months ago

Judge tosses Paxil birth-defect suit citing weak causation evidence

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit alleging GlaxoSmithKline's antidepressant Paxil causes cardiovascular birth defects.

U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in New Haven, Connecticut, granted GSK's motion for summary judgment after finding plaintiffs' expert witness testimony on general and specific causation was inadmissible. Bolden said there was not enough evidence to show plaintiff Nichole El-Massri took Paxil during her pregnancy, or that the medication caused her son's birth defect.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kzVpGK

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.