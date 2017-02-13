GlaxoSmithKline has urged a federal judge in Illinois to toss several claims to a lawsuit alleging that a generic version of its antidepressant Paxil caused a Reed Smith partner's suicide.

GSK filed the motion on Thursday, asking U.S. District Judge James Zagel in the Northern District of Illinois to dismiss new claims alleging wrongful death due to negligence, wrongful death due to willful and wanton negligence and two claims for survival damages over the death of lawyer Stewart Dolin. Dolin was a partner in Reed Smith's Chicago corporate law practice who killed himself in 2010 after taking a generic version of Paxil. The judge had allowed Dolin's widow to amend the complaint in late January.

