GSK loses bid to nix trial over generic drug blamed for Reed Smith partner's death

A federal judge in Illinois has denied GlaxoSmithKline’s bid to beat a lawsuit alleging that a generic version of its antidepressant Paxil caused a Reed Smith partner’s suicide, after initially saying he would not rule on its request before trial.

At GSK’s behest, U.S. District Judge James Zagel in the Northern District of Illinois reversed course and agreed to rule on its two motions for summary judgment in the 2012 lawsuit brought by Wendy Dolin. Dolin’s husband Stewart, a partner in Reed Smith’s Chicago corporate law practice group, killed himself after taking a generic version of Paxil. Both motions were denied on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mEYkeo