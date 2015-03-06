FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pepsi beats lawsuit alleging diet soda, cancer link
March 6, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 3 years ago

Pepsi beats lawsuit alleging diet soda, cancer link

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has dismissed a proposed class action that alleged a color additive in Pepsi Co’s Diet Pepsi and Pepsi One soft drinks could cause cancer and had sought to make the company pay long-term health-monitoring costs for soda drinkers.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California said the named plaintiffs had not demonstrated that their risk of developing cancer had increased by consuming Pepsi products containing 4-methylmidazole, or 4-Mel, a chemical used in pharmaceuticals, photographic and agricultural chemicals, and also as a color additive to give food products a caramel color.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MajHud

