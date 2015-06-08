FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pepsi must face suit linking soda coloring to cancer risk
June 8, 2015 / 10:19 PM / 2 years ago

Pepsi must face suit linking soda coloring to cancer risk

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pepsi Co has lost its bid to toss a consolidated group of eight proposed class actions accusing it of failing to tell customers that a chemical used to give its sodas their caramel color can increase their risk of developing cancer.

Plaintiffs, represented by Pearson Simon & Warshaw and Glancy Prongay & Murray, allege Pepsi did not disclose that several of its sodas contained hazardous amounts of 4-MEI, which is formed during the manufacture of caramel coloring and is potentially carcinogenic. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California denied Pepsi’s motion to dismiss claims that it violated California consumer-protection laws as well as the state’s Proposition 65, which mandates disclosure of cancer-causing and other harmful substances.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1B20k6Z

