Case to Watch: SCOTUS to consider application of the Anti-Injunction Act

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will consider later this month whether to take up a case that asks if district courts should put a halt to state court lawsuits while a settlement is awaiting approval in parallel federal litigation.

On Sept. 28, the high court is scheduled to weigh a March 18 cert petition from Nestle Purina Petcare Co, which, along with its Waggin’ Train subsidiary, has faced numerous lawsuits over allegations that certain chicken jerky pet treats made in China are linked to illnesses and deaths in dogs.

