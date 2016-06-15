FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge takes a bite out of Purina's pet-food claims against Blue Buffalo
June 15, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Judge takes a bite out of Purina's pet-food claims against Blue Buffalo

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed the bulk of Nestle Purina Petcare’s false-advertising case against rival pet-food maker Blue Buffalo, finding most its claims of consumer deception at times “border on frivolous.”

The dismissals come unusually early in the case, but U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel of the Eastern District of Missouri said in Monday’s ruling Purina had failed to demonstrate how a reasonable consumer would be misled about the content of Blue Buffalo pet products like Savory Sizzlers and Wild Bones.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UjgZsY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
