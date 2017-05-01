8th Circuit declines to rule on Missouri court jurisdiction

In a loss for Pfizer Inc, a federal appeals court on Monday declined to limit the jurisdiction of a St. Louis, Missouri state court that has become a magnet for mass product liability lawsuits.

The New York-based drugmaker had appealed a fee award it was ordered to pay after a district court judge found it had no reasonable basis for removing a product liability lawsuit over its cholesterol drug Lipitor from state to federal court. Pfizer argued that it did have a basis because most plaintiffs in the lawsuit had no connection to Missouri, meaning the state court did not have jurisdiction over them.

