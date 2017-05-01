FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit declines to rule on Missouri court jurisdiction
May 1, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 4 months ago

8th Circuit declines to rule on Missouri court jurisdiction

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

In a loss for Pfizer Inc, a federal appeals court on Monday declined to limit the jurisdiction of a St. Louis, Missouri state court that has become a magnet for mass product liability lawsuits.

The New York-based drugmaker had appealed a fee award it was ordered to pay after a district court judge found it had no reasonable basis for removing a product liability lawsuit over its cholesterol drug Lipitor from state to federal court. Pfizer argued that it did have a basis because most plaintiffs in the lawsuit had no connection to Missouri, meaning the state court did not have jurisdiction over them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pzas3Q

