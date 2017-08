Next week, Pfizer Inc will urge the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to limit the jurisdiction of a St. Louis, Missouri state court that has become a magnet for mass product liability lawsuits.

The New York-based drugmaker is appealing a district court ruling imposing $6,200 in sanctions on it for removing a lawsuit over its cholesterol drug Lipitor from state to federal court in Missouri.

