A federal judge in South Carolina on Thursday threw out the first two bellwether cases in multidistrict litigation alleging Pfizer's cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor could cause women to develop type-2 diabetes.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in Charleston granted Pfizer's motion for summary judgment after finding that plaintiffs did not provide enough evidence to support general or specific causation.

