Philip Morris not obligated to screen Massachusetts smokers for cancer - jury
February 10, 2016 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Philip Morris not obligated to screen Massachusetts smokers for cancer - jury

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal jury in Massachusetts on Wednesday let Philip Morris USA off the hook in a trial seeking to compel it to set up a multimillion-dollar cancer-screening program for a class of longtime smokers of its Marlboro cigarettes.

Following a nine-day trial, jurors returned a unanimous defense verdict for Philip Morris after finding the cigarettes were not defective. It is the third time statewide smoker classes have failed to persuade a jury to award them medical monitoring costs, following similar trials in Louisiana and West Virginia in the early 2000s, according to a statement from the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q9w69u

