Philip Morris not obligated to screen Massachusetts smokers for cancer - jury

A federal jury in Massachusetts on Wednesday let Philip Morris USA off the hook in a trial seeking to compel it to set up a multimillion-dollar cancer-screening program for a class of longtime smokers of its Marlboro cigarettes.

Following a nine-day trial, jurors returned a unanimous defense verdict for Philip Morris after finding the cigarettes were not defective. It is the third time statewide smoker classes have failed to persuade a jury to award them medical monitoring costs, following similar trials in Louisiana and West Virginia in the early 2000s, according to a statement from the company.

