8th Circuit decertifies class over Missouri pipeline leak
September 15, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit decertifies class over Missouri pipeline leak

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has reversed certification of a class of property owners in a Missouri town suing Phillips 66 over a 1960s petroleum pipeline leak they say has caused their property values to crater and exposed them to hazardous chemicals.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously Tuesday that class members lacked proof that their properties had been contaminated by chemicals linked to the spill. The prospect of contaminants on one site creating a “cloud on the class’ land” is not enough of a common link between class members to warrant certification, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NBQYnu

