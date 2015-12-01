FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plaintiffs want MDL for Porsche 'clean diesel' vehicles
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 1, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Plaintiffs want MDL for Porsche 'clean diesel' vehicles

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Three plaintiffs suing Porsche Cars North America over diesel vehicles allegedly outfitted with devices to cheat on emissions tests have moved to consolidate their cases separately from hundreds of lawsuits over similar issues in Volkswagen and Audi cars.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers from Statman Harris & Eyrich and Harris Penn Lowry filed a motion Nov. 25 asking the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to assign cases involving Porsche’s 3.0-liter “clean diesel” engines to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lW0feG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.