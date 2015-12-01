Plaintiffs want MDL for Porsche 'clean diesel' vehicles

Three plaintiffs suing Porsche Cars North America over diesel vehicles allegedly outfitted with devices to cheat on emissions tests have moved to consolidate their cases separately from hundreds of lawsuits over similar issues in Volkswagen and Audi cars.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers from Statman Harris & Eyrich and Harris Penn Lowry filed a motion Nov. 25 asking the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to assign cases involving Porsche’s 3.0-liter “clean diesel” engines to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta.

