MDL Watch: Panel sends Porsche suits to Volkswagen MDL
February 3, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

MDL Watch: Panel sends Porsche suits to Volkswagen MDL

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Feb 3 -

A federal judicial panel has declined to create a separate multidistrict litigation for lawsuits accusing Porsche of outfitting certain vehicles with devices to cheat on emissions testing, instead grouping them with similar claims over other vehicles made by Porsche parent company Volkswagen.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation handed down the following order Tuesday after meeting on Jan. 28 in Fort Myers, Florida, to hear oral arguments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PRx6si

