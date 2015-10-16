FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 200 J&J talcum-powder cancer plaintiffs return to state court
October 16, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

More than 200 J&J talcum-powder cancer plaintiffs return to state court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Oct 16 - Johnson & Johnson has lost its bid to keep three lawsuits that bring together claims from more than 200 plaintiffs alleging a link between talcum-powder products and ovarian cancer from returning to state court in St. Louis.

All three cases had been removed by J&J to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, and the company had argued that they were “mass actions” that belonged in federal court. But the federal judges overseeing those suits agreed that because plaintiffs’ counsel had never formally proposed trying all three together, they were not “mass actions” and could stay in the state court where they were filed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZJHzyx

