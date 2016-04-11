Case to Watch: Teva, Target ask SCOTUS to squash Illinois preemption ruling

Teva Pharmaceuticals and Target Corp have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an Illinois appeals court decision they say conflicts with its own rulings that hold generic drugmakers cannot be liable solely for keeping an allegedly dangerous product on the market.

In a petition scheduled for the court’s April 15 conference, the companies argue that a 2015 ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court, First District - which denied a motion to dismiss a personal-injury case involving the drug propoxyphene - was a “plainly result-oriented opinion” that could lead to “absurd results” in Illinois state-court drug litigation if it is not reversed.

