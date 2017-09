The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reinstated Jill Sikkelee’s design-defect claim against Textron subsidiary AVCO Corp and its Lycoming Engines division, saying that a lower court had erroneously interpreted its 1999 ruling in Abdullah v. American Airlines as prohibiting state-law products-liability claims involving the design and manufacture of aircraft.

