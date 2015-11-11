FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defendants score preemption wins in testosterone, diabetes drug MDLs
November 11, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Defendants score preemption wins in testosterone, diabetes drug MDLs

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Drugmakers have notched victories in multidistrict litigations over testosterone products and diabetes drugs, after convincing the judges in the cases that federal law preempted claims that they failed to warn about the products’ potential risks.

The back-to-back defense wins came Monday from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in the Northern District of Illinois, who is overseeing more than 2,700 cases over products meant to address low testosterone levels, and U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia in the Southern District of California, who presides over nearly 750 lawsuits alleging that a class of diabetes drugs known as incretin-based therapies can cause pancreatic cancer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SihkJL

