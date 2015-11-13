FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Case to Watch: J&J asks SCOTUS to clarify preemption standard
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 13, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: J&J asks SCOTUS to clarify preemption standard

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

In its bid to overturn a $140 million award over Children’s Motrin, Johnson & Johnson is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify what constitutes “clear evidence” that federal regulators would reject proposed changes to a drug’s warning label.

J&J and its McNeil-PPC Inc subsidiary have petitioned the Supreme Court to review a Massachusetts Supreme Court ruling upholding the verdict for plaintiff Samantha Reckis and her parents, who said Samantha’s use of over-the-counter Children’s Motrin was responsible for a devastating disease that caused her to lose most of her skin.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OIgRTB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.