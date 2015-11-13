Case to Watch: J&J asks SCOTUS to clarify preemption standard

In its bid to overturn a $140 million award over Children’s Motrin, Johnson & Johnson is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify what constitutes “clear evidence” that federal regulators would reject proposed changes to a drug’s warning label.

J&J and its McNeil-PPC Inc subsidiary have petitioned the Supreme Court to review a Massachusetts Supreme Court ruling upholding the verdict for plaintiff Samantha Reckis and her parents, who said Samantha’s use of over-the-counter Children’s Motrin was responsible for a devastating disease that caused her to lose most of her skin.

