10th Circuit revives pump-jack injury suit after Oklahoma ruling

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has reinstated a worker’s lawsuit against the owners of a piece of gas-well machinery that severed his thumb, saying that a recent shift in Oklahoma case law has opened the door for liability claims over “open and obvious” hazards.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision handed down after the lower-court dismissed Jesus Martinez’s lawsuit against Angel Exploration had altered state law on Martinez’s claim, and required a new look at the facts by the lower court.

