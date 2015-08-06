FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10th Circuit revives pump-jack injury suit after Oklahoma ruling
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

10th Circuit revives pump-jack injury suit after Oklahoma ruling

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has reinstated a worker’s lawsuit against the owners of a piece of gas-well machinery that severed his thumb, saying that a recent shift in Oklahoma case law has opened the door for liability claims over “open and obvious” hazards.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision handed down after the lower-court dismissed Jesus Martinez’s lawsuit against Angel Exploration had altered state law on Martinez’s claim, and required a new look at the facts by the lower court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HsVwUB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.