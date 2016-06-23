MDL judge sends Propecia case back to state court

A federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over claims that Merck's hair-loss drug Propecia causes sexual disorders has ruled that one man's case can return to the California state court where it was originally filed.

In granting plaintiff Kyle Michelson's remand motion on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in the Eastern District of New York said the case did not belong in federal court because Michelson had asserted a viable malpractice claim against his local doctors that could proceed in tandem with his products-liability claim against New Jersey-based Merck.

