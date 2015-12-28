Q&A: University of Georgia's Elizabeth Burch on MDL fees, rules and 'repeat players'

Multidistrict litigations are often led by a small group of elite plaintiffs’ lawyers, and the frequent appointment of these “repeat players” can foster systemic issues within the MDL process, according to University of Georgia Law School professor Elizabeth Chamblee Burch.

Burch’s research focuses on civil procedure, class actions and mass torts, and this year she published a paper in the New York University Law Review entitled “Judging Multidistrict Litigation.”

