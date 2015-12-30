FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recall Notice: Ford headlights, Sweet Leaf Tea and bean-bag chairs
December 30, 2015 / 11:44 AM / 2 years ago

Recall Notice: Ford headlights, Sweet Leaf Tea and bean-bag chairs

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

This December, Ford recalled more than 300,000 older vehicles with faulty headlights that have been blamed for 11 accidents, and Sweet Leaf Tea Corp had to pull some of its 16-ounce bottled beverages from shelves after four customers complained about finding glass fragments.

One recall that could be on the horizon in the new year involves hoverboards - a self-balancing scooter that was also a hot holiday gift item for 2015. Consumer Product Safety Commission chairman Elliot Kaye said in a Dec. 16 statement that the agency has launched an investigation into reports that the hoverboards, powered by lithium ion batteries, can catch fire, either while being charged or in use. Kaye said the CPSC is also monitoring whether the toys can lead to dangerous falls, landing users in emergency rooms with concussions or broken bones.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1miagDt

