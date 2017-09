By Jesica Dye

This February, an Iowa farm’s blue cheese products prompted contamination fears, Apple recalled nearly 1 million travel adapter kits, Continental Automotive announced a potential airbag defect and Mars Inc yanked candy in 55 countries after one customer found something unexpected in a Snickers bar.

Reuters has rounded up the following notable recalls from February.

