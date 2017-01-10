FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Recall Notice: Food processors, air conditioners and chicken
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Tracking food by blockchain
Tracking food by blockchain
January 10, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

Recall Notice: Food processors, air conditioners and chicken

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

In December, Conair launched a recall of millions of its Cuisinart food processors. Other notable recalls included portable air conditioners and ready-to-eat chicken products.

Reuters has rounded up the following recalls from last month.

CUISINART FOOD PROCESSORS

On Dec. 13, Connecticut-based Conair Corp recalled approximately 8 million of its Cuisinart food processors after receiving 69 reports of broken metal in food. Conair and the Consumer Products Safety Commission said the food processors' riveted blade can crack and leave broken metal pieces in processed food.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iXHYxy

