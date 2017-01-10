Recall Notice: Food processors, air conditioners and chicken

In December, Conair launched a recall of millions of its Cuisinart food processors. Other notable recalls included portable air conditioners and ready-to-eat chicken products.

Reuters has rounded up the following recalls from last month.

CUISINART FOOD PROCESSORS

On Dec. 13, Connecticut-based Conair Corp recalled approximately 8 million of its Cuisinart food processors after receiving 69 reports of broken metal in food. Conair and the Consumer Products Safety Commission said the food processors' riveted blade can crack and leave broken metal pieces in processed food.

