This January, 19 auto manufacturers expanded their Takata airbag recalls, two laptop makers recalled overheating battery packs and an outdoor furniture manufacturer teamed up with U.S. regulators to warn consumers about breaking patio chairs. Reuters has rounded up the following notable recalls from January.

TAKATA AIRBAGS

Auto companies added more than 2.6 million cars this month to the growing recall involving Takata airbags that can explode violently on impact and spray vehicle occupants with metal shards. All in all, more than 13.2 million cars and motorcycles with the defective airbags have been recalled in the United States.

