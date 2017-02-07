This January, 19 auto manufacturers expanded their Takata
airbag recalls, two laptop makers recalled overheating battery
packs and an outdoor furniture manufacturer teamed up with U.S.
regulators to warn consumers about breaking patio chairs.
Reuters has rounded up the following notable recalls from
January.
TAKATA AIRBAGS
Auto companies added more than 2.6 million cars this month
to the growing recall involving Takata airbags that can explode
violently on impact and spray vehicle occupants with metal
shards. All in all, more than 13.2 million cars and motorcycles
with the defective airbags have been recalled in the United
States.
