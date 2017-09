This March, an equipment breakdown at one plant forced three companies to recall canned tuna, potentially salmonella-tainted pistachios were found to be not-so-“Wonderful,” Toshiba laptops were recalled for overheating battery packs and Porsche warned Cayenne drivers about a potentially dangerous problem with their brakes. Reuters has rounded up the following notable recalls from March.

