The past month has seen recalls of motor vehicles, drugs and packaged foods. Reuters has rounded up the following notable recalls in March and early April.

FORD CARS AND TRUCKS

Ford Motor Co has announced three separate recalls. On March 29, it said it was recalling 211,000 vehicles in North America to replace potentially faulty side door latches. The vehicles included 2014 model year Ford Fiesta, 2013-14 Ford Fusion and 2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. Ford said it was not aware of any injuries caused by the problem.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oAk5B4