Recall Notice: Canned seafood, Toyota, water bottles, apple cider

This month, botulism fears hit the Pacific Northwest’s seafood industry as at least a dozen companies pulled canned fish from their shelves, while Toyota announced it would fix 6.5 million vehicles with faulty power window switches and seasonal beverage fans faced two apple-cider recalls, one for glass chips and another for potential E. coli contamination.

Reuters has rounded up the following notable recalls from October:

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XJCrs4