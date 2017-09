Feb 1 -

This January, Takata expanded its recall of airbags linked to ten deaths, a Dole plant was blamed for a Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salad mixes sold in multiple states, and Britax teamed up with U.S. regulators to recall thousands of car seats with handles that can break.

Reuters has rounded up the following notable recalls from January:

