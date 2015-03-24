FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court won't review Pa. preemption ruling for reference drug
March 24, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court won't review Pa. preemption ruling for reference drug

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will let stand a Pennsylvania appeals court decision finding that the maker of a generic heartburn drug - which was designated as a reference for other versions seeking regulatory approval - must face failure-to-warn claims in state court.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied a cert petition from Illinois-based Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc, a subsidiary of India’s Wockhardt Ltd, which was represented by Robert Byer of Duane Morris. Louis Bograd of the Center for Constitutional Litigation represented plaintiffs in Pennsylvania state court, where nearly 2,300 products-liability lawsuits have been filed against the makers of multiple brand-name and generic versions of Reglan, also known as metoclopramide, which is used to treat heartburn caused by gastric reflux.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/19MnXEC

