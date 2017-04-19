FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
5th Circuit rules gun injury lawsuit against Remington untimely
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 19, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 4 months ago

5th Circuit rules gun injury lawsuit against Remington untimely

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The 15-year time limit for product liability actions in Texas barred a part-time resident’s lawsuit over his Remington 700 rifle even though the gun was designed and manufactured in New York, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed summary judgment for Remington Arms in a lawsuit brought by Edward Burdett, who shot himself in the foot on a hunting trip in Texas in December 2013. Burdett said the rifle, equipped with a firing mechanism that has been the subject of dozens of other lawsuits, went off inadvertently.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oWMZvo

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.