5th Circuit rules gun injury lawsuit against Remington untimely

The 15-year time limit for product liability actions in Texas barred a part-time resident’s lawsuit over his Remington 700 rifle even though the gun was designed and manufactured in New York, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed summary judgment for Remington Arms in a lawsuit brought by Edward Burdett, who shot himself in the foot on a hunting trip in Texas in December 2013. Burdett said the rifle, equipped with a firing mechanism that has been the subject of dozens of other lawsuits, went off inadvertently.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oWMZvo