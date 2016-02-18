FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit reinstates widow's lawsuit over Remington rifle
February 18, 2016 / 1:03 AM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit reinstates widow's lawsuit over Remington rifle

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived an Alabama woman’s lawsuit blaming a Remington Arms Company rifle for her husband’s mysterious death, ruling that a lower court wrongly barred expert testimony about an alleged defect in the rifle’s trigger system.

In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lower court had erroneously granted Remington’s motion for summary judgment after finding testimony from a key expert for plaintiff Cynthia Seamon to be “speculative and thus unreliable.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TnZYOg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
