Applica can't squash class certification in pest repeller lawsuit

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Ohio has certified a class of consumers in six states suing Spectrum Brands subsidiary Applica over electronic and ultrasonic pest repellers that allegedly did not drive away mice, cockroaches and other pests as advertised.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in the Northern District of Ohio granted a motion by plaintiffs’ lawyers from Dworken & Bernstein to certify a class of individuals who purchased pest repellers made by Applica and sold under the Stanley Black & Decker trademark. However, in a separate ruling, Nugent narrowed the scope of the case by nixing a claim for fraud, allowing plaintiffs to proceed solely with their claim for breach of express warranty.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JGIaFF