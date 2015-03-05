FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Respirator lawsuit not preempted by U.S. labor rules - court
March 5, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Respirator lawsuit not preempted by U.S. labor rules - court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Missouri has ruled that federal worker-safety laws do not preempt a lawsuit from a man who said that a respirator made by Mine Safety Appliances was defective and failed to stop him from inhaling silica.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Carol Jackson in the Eastern District of Missouri denied Mine Safety Appliances’ motion to dismiss the 2014 lawsuit from Stanley McFadden, who said he developed a lung condition, pneumoconiosis, as a result of exposure to silica dust.

