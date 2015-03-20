GMO rice lawyers, plaintiffs can pursue legal fees as a class - judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Missouri has certified a class of plaintiffs and lawyers participating in multi-district litigation over Bayer CropScience’s genetically modified rice who say that farmer co-op Riceland Foods benefited from their legal work without paying for it.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry in the Eastern District of Missouri appointed Gray Ritter & Graham, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Looper Reed & McGraw - now Gray Reed & McGraw - to represent a class of 30 lawyers and more than 5,000 plaintiffs who contributed payments for legal fees and costs in the rice MDL.

