GMO rice lawyers, plaintiffs can pursue legal fees as a class - judge
March 20, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

GMO rice lawyers, plaintiffs can pursue legal fees as a class - judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Missouri has certified a class of plaintiffs and lawyers participating in multi-district litigation over Bayer CropScience’s genetically modified rice who say that farmer co-op Riceland Foods benefited from their legal work without paying for it.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry in the Eastern District of Missouri appointed Gray Ritter & Graham, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Looper Reed & McGraw - now Gray Reed & McGraw - to represent a class of 30 lawyers and more than 5,000 plaintiffs who contributed payments for legal fees and costs in the rice MDL.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CDrD6G

