Rice co-op must hand over portion of $92 mln GMO settlement - judge

(Reuters) - A farmers’ co-op must pay 10 percent of a $92 million settlement inked in state court with Bayer CropScience over genetically modified rice to plaintiffs’ lawyers who worked on parallel claims in federal multidistrict litigation, a judge has ruled.

Riceland Foods Inc argued it was not obligated to pay federal MDL counsel because its litigation was in state court. But on Monday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry in the Eastern District of Missouri disagreed, noting that Riceland had filed a separate federal suit against Bayer that was transferred to the MDL, and that the settlement agreement expressly resolved “any and all suits” between the parties.

