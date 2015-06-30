FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2015 / 11:39 PM / 2 years ago

Rice co-op must hand over portion of $92 mln GMO settlement - judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A farmers’ co-op must pay 10 percent of a $92 million settlement inked in state court with Bayer CropScience over genetically modified rice to plaintiffs’ lawyers who worked on parallel claims in federal multidistrict litigation, a judge has ruled.

Riceland Foods Inc argued it was not obligated to pay federal MDL counsel because its litigation was in state court. But on Monday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry in the Eastern District of Missouri disagreed, noting that Riceland had filed a separate federal suit against Bayer that was transferred to the MDL, and that the settlement agreement expressly resolved “any and all suits” between the parties.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HtcLcY

