Supreme Court won't wade into GMO rice fee dispute
February 23, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Supreme Court won't wade into GMO rice fee dispute

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a group of plaintiffs’ lawyers over a $72 million fund set up to compensate lead counsel in multidistrict litigation over Bayer CropScience’s genetically modified rice.

The Supreme Court’s Monday order leaves intact a ruling from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in August that upheld the creation of the fund, which had drawn objections from a small group of lawyers known as the Phipps Group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/17s3qmY

