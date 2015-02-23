Supreme Court won't wade into GMO rice fee dispute

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a group of plaintiffs’ lawyers over a $72 million fund set up to compensate lead counsel in multidistrict litigation over Bayer CropScience’s genetically modified rice.

The Supreme Court’s Monday order leaves intact a ruling from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in August that upheld the creation of the fund, which had drawn objections from a small group of lawyers known as the Phipps Group.

