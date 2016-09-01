FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
8th Circuit upholds fee contribution from $92 mln GMO settlement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
Syria
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 1, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

8th Circuit upholds fee contribution from $92 mln GMO settlement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled that plaintiffs' lawyers leading federal multidistrict litigation against Bayer CropScience over genetically modified rice are entitled to 10 percent of a $92 million settlement the company struck with a farmers' co-op in state court.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed a lower court decision finding the lead MDL lawyers' work had benefited the co-op, Riceland, which had also filed a separate federal action that was part of the MDL.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2chp6ZL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.