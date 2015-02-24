FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J's Janssen hit with $2.5 mln verdict in Risperdal suit
February 24, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

J&J's Janssen hit with $2.5 mln verdict in Risperdal suit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals was hit with a $2.5 million verdict for failing to warn that its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could cause male breast growth.

Following a month-long trial before Judge Ramy Djerassi in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, jurors on Tuesday found Janssen liable for failing to warn plaintiff Austin Pledger and his parents about the drug’s potential side effects. Pledger, a 20-year-old autistic man, was awarded $2.5 million, according to his attorney, Thomas Kline of Kline & Specter.

