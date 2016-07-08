FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Class claims over Hyland's homeopathic baby products move ahead
July 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Class claims over Hyland's homeopathic baby products move ahead

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Hyland's Inc has lost a bid for early dismissal of a proposed nationwide class action challenging the company's claims that its homeopathic baby products were all-natural and effective.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in the Southern District of New York said it was premature to address Hyland's concerns about the New York-based named plaintiffs' standing to represent consumers in all 50 states.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29tBlRt

