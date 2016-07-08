Class claims over Hyland's homeopathic baby products move ahead

Hyland's Inc has lost a bid for early dismissal of a proposed nationwide class action challenging the company's claims that its homeopathic baby products were all-natural and effective.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in the Southern District of New York said it was premature to address Hyland's concerns about the New York-based named plaintiffs' standing to represent consumers in all 50 states.

