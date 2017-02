A federal judge in New York has largely rejected Saint-Gobain's and Honeywell's bid to toss a proposed class action accusing the companies of contaminating local groundwater with a toxic chemical, lowering property values and exposing residents of a small upstate town to health risks.

U.S. Senior District Judge Lawrence Kahn of the Northern District of New York on Monday denied most of the companies' motion to dismiss, ruling that state law allows plaintiffs to bring negligence and strict liability claims against them.

