7 months ago
Judge throws out several claims in Samsung wall mount lawsuit
January 12, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

Judge throws out several claims in Samsung wall mount lawsuit

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has dismissed several claims of a proposed class action accusing Samsung of selling defective television wall mounts and failing to alert customers that they could fail.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California on Tuesday dismissed three of the five claims, including two false representation and one implied warranty claim. The plaintiff failed to allege Samsung knew about the alleged defects when she purchased its "Ultra Slim" wall mounts, the judge said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iKmsv3

